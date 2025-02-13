Back to top

Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) reported revenue of $341.45 million, up 24.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $316.82 million, representing a surprise of +7.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Walker & Dunlop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Property sales broker fees: $21.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.9%.
  • Revenues- Placement fees and other interest income: $40.28 million compared to the $39.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net warehouse interest income (expense): -$2.19 million compared to the $0.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Servicing fees: $82.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
Shares of Walker & Dunlop have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

