Is Viant Technology (DSP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Viant Technology (DSP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Viant Technology is one of 288 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Viant Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSP's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, DSP has moved about 36.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 10.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Viant Technology is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.8%.
The consensus estimate for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Viant Technology belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 152 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.7% so far this year, so DSP is performing better in this area. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.
Viant Technology and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.