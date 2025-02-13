We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is AnaptysBio (ANAB) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AnaptysBio, Inc. is one of 1010 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AnaptysBio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANAB's full-year earnings has moved 15.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ANAB has returned 22% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AnaptysBio, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AtriCure (ATRC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 38.6% year-to-date.
In AtriCure's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AnaptysBio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 510 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.3% so far this year, meaning that ANAB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, AtriCure falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 83 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.9%.
AnaptysBio, Inc. and AtriCure could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.