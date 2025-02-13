We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Legacy Education Inc. is one of 265 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Legacy Education Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LGCY's full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, LGCY has returned 5.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 5.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Legacy Education Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12.5% year-to-date.
In Lionsgate Studios Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 113.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Legacy Education Inc. belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.4% so far this year, meaning that LGCY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Lionsgate Studios Corp. falls under the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #42. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.1%.
Legacy Education Inc. and Lionsgate Studios Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.