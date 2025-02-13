See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Strength Seen in Gladstone (LAND): Can Its 5.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Gladstone Land (LAND - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $11.59. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% gain over the past four weeks.
The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the favorable operating environment.
This real estate investment trust specializing in farmland is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%. Revenues are expected to be $20.25 million, down 17.2% from the year-ago quarter.
While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Gladstone, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LAND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Gladstone is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.5% lower at $8.49. DRH has returned -1.7% over the past month.
For DiamondRock Hospitality
, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.21. This represents a change of +16.7% from what the company reported a year ago. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).