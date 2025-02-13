We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
PG&E Reports In-Line Q4 Earnings, Increases 2025 EPS View
PG&E Corporation (PCG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 31 cents, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, declined 34% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 47 cents per share.
The company reported GAAP earnings of 30 cents per share compared with 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.
PCG reported 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, which were higher than the year-ago figure of $1.23. The full-year bottom line was also in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
PCG’s 2024 Revenues
The company reported revenues of $24.42 billion in 2024, which were lower than $24.43 billion in 2023. The full-year top-line figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.96 billion.
Operational Highlights of PCG
Total operating expenses in 2024 were $19.96 billion, which decreased 8.3% from the prior-year figure.
The company reported an operating income of $4.46 billion compared with $2.67 billion a year ago.
Interest expenses totaled $3.05 billion compared with $2.85 billion in the previous year.
Financial Condition of PCG
As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.94 billion compared with $0.64 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $8.04 billion during 2024 compared with $4.75 billion at the end of 2023.
Capital expenditures totaled $10.37 billion compared with $9.71 billion in 2023.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s long-term debt amounted to $53.57 billion compared with $50.98 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
PCG’s 2025 Guidance
PG&E updated its adjusted EPS guidance. The company now expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $1.48-$1.52 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $1.47-$1.51. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.49 per share, which lies lower than the midpoint of the company’s new guided range.
PCG’s Zacks Rank
PG&E currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $5.38 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%.
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.28 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion by 12.1%.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 5.7%. The company reported sales of $549.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $594 million by 7.5%.