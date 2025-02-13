See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
DRH vs. CUBE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector might want to consider either DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) or CubeSmart (CUBE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, DiamondRock Hospitality has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CubeSmart has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that DRH likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CUBE has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
DRH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.21, while CUBE has a forward P/E of 15.60. We also note that DRH has a PEG ratio of 4.72. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CUBE currently has a PEG ratio of 11.56.
Another notable valuation metric for DRH is its P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CUBE has a P/B of 3.38.
These metrics, and several others, help DRH earn a Value grade of A, while CUBE has been given a Value grade of D.
DRH sticks out from CUBE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that DRH is the better option right now.