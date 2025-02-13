See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
FUTU vs. IBTA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Technology Services stocks are likely familiar with Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU - Free Report) and Ibotta (IBTA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ibotta has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FUTU likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than IBTA has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
FUTU currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.02, while IBTA has a forward P/E of 27.43. We also note that FUTU has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IBTA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87.
Another notable valuation metric for FUTU is its P/B ratio of 4.36. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, IBTA has a P/B of 5.29.
These metrics, and several others, help FUTU earn a Value grade of B, while IBTA has been given a Value grade of C.
FUTU has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than IBTA, so it seems like value investors will conclude that FUTU is the superior option right now.