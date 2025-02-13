Zebra Technologies Corporation ( ZBRA Quick Quote ZBRA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.00 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95. The bottom line increased significantly from $1.71 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar . Total revenues of $1.33 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The top line increased 32.2% year over year, driven by strength in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility and Asset Intelligence & Tracking units. Consolidated organic net sales increased 31.6% year over year. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 0.6% on total revenues. For 2024, ZBRA reported net revenues of $4.98 billion, which increased 8.7% year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings were $13.52 per share, up 37.7% year over year. ZBRA’s Segmental Performance
Zebra Technologies Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.00 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95. The bottom line increased significantly from $1.71 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Total revenues of $1.33 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The top line increased 32.2% year over year, driven by strength in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility and Asset Intelligence & Tracking units. Consolidated organic net sales increased 31.6% year over year. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 0.6% on total revenues.
For 2024, ZBRA reported net revenues of $4.98 billion, which increased 8.7% year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings were $13.52 per share, up 37.7% year over year.
ZBRA’s Segmental Performance
Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment rose 29.5% year over year to $448 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $441 million. Organic net sales increased 28.8%. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 0.7% on total revenues.
The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues totaled $886 million, up 33.6% year over year. The consensus estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $871 million. Organic net sales increased 33.1%. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 0.5% on total revenues.
ZBRA’s Margin Profile
In the fourth quarter, Zebra Technologies’ cost of sales totaled $686 million, up 22.3% year over year. Total operating expenses increased 13.1% year over year to $423 million.
The company reported a net income of $163 million compared with $17 million in the year-ago period.
Zebra Technologies’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Zebra Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $901 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $137 million at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt totaled $2.09 billion compared with $2.05 billion at the end of December 2023.
In 2024, Zebra Technologies generated net cash of $1.01 billion in operating activities against $4 million cash used in the year-ago period. The company incurred a capital expenditure of $59 million in the same time frame. Free cash inflow amounted to $954 million against free cash outflow of $91 million in the year-ago period.
ZBRA’s Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, Zebra Technologies expects net sales to increase in the band of 8-11% year over year. Foreign currency translation is anticipated to have an unfavorable impact of 1%.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be approximately 21% in the first quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the band of $3.50-$3.70.
For 2025, ZBRA expects net sales to increase in the band of 3-7% year over year. The company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $14.75-$15.25 per share. It expects free cash flow to be at least $750 million.
ZBRA’s Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Performance of Other Companies
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK - Free Report) reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended December 2024), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34. This compares with earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago.
Tetra posted revenues of $1.2 billion for the quarter ended December 2024, surpassing the consensus estimate by 8.85%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.02 billion. The company topped the consensus estimate for revenues in each of the last four quarters.
Waste Management, Inc. (WM - Free Report) reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79. This compares with earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago.
WM reported revenues of $5.89 billion for the quarter ended December 2024, surpassing the consensus estimate by 0.18%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $5.22 billion. The company topped the consensus estimate for revenues two times in the last four quarters.
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 in the fourth quarter of 2024, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 by a margin of 2%. The bottom line matched PKG’s guidance and grew 16% year over year.
Sales in the fourth quarter rose 10.7% year over year to $2.15 billion due to higher volumes and price/mix in both segments. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion.