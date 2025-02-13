We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Can MKSI's Solid Q4 Earnings and 1Q25 View Push the Stock Higher?
MKS Instruments (MKSI - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share in fourth-quarter 2024, up from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.17 per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.98%.
Revenues of $935 million beat the consensus mark by 2.68% and increased 4.7% year over year.
Products revenues (88.1% of total revenues) were $824 million, up 5% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.92%.
Services revenues (11.9% of total revenues) increased 2.8% year over year to $111 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.12%.
MKSI’s shares have lost 9% in the trailing 12-month period against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 21.7%. We believe the raised guidance will help MKSI stock to recover.
Quarterly Update
Revenues from the Semiconductor market (42.8% of total revenues) increased 10.5% year over year to $400 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.39%.
Electronics & Packaging revenues (27.2% of total revenues) were $254 million, higher than $226 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.66%.
Specialty Industrial revenues (30.1% of total revenues) declined 7.9% year over year to $281 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.12%.
Operating Details
In the fourth quarter, the adjusted gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 47.2%.
Research & development, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 90 bps year over year. Sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 90 bps on a year-over-year basis.
MKS Instruments reported a non-GAAP operating income of $199 million, up 9.3% year over year. The adjusted operating margin expanded 90 bps year over year to 21.3%.
Adjusted EBITDA was up 8.7% year over year to $237 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 90 bps year over year to 25.3%.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec. 31, 2024, MKS Instruments had cash and cash equivalents of $714 million compared with $861 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Cash flow from operations was $176 million in fourth-quarter 2024 compared with $163 million reported in the third quarter.
Free cash flow was $125 million compared with $141 million reported in the previous quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the company paid cash dividends of $15 million or 22 cents per share.
Guidance
MKSI expects first-quarter 2025 revenues of $910 million (+/- $40 million).
The company expects an adjusted EBITDA of $217 million (+/- 23 million).
On a non-GAAP basis, MKSI expects earnings of $1.40 (+/- 27 cents) per share.
MKSI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, MKSI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
