EQT Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 18, after the closing bell.
Let us delve into the factors that are anticipated to have affected this natural gas producer’s performance. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing EQT’s performance in the previous quarter.
Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 12 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents, backed by higher sales volumes and average realized prices.
Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average surprise of 56.01%. This is depicted in the graph below:
EQT Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 50 cents has witnessed two upward revisions and one downward movement over the past thirty days. The estimated figure suggests an increase of 4.17% from the year-ago reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.73 billion indicates an 11.99% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Consider
EQT's focus on increasing production levels, given an improving commodity pricing environment, is likely to have aided the natural gas producer’s earnings in the fourth quarter. This might have resulted in higher sales volumes, contributing positively to both revenues and earnings. As the largest gas producer in the United States, with a strong foothold in the Marcellus shale play, we expect EQT to report almost 5.8% higher natural gas equivalent volumes than the prior-year level.
According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), spot prices for Henry Hub natural gas averaged $2.20, $2.12, and $3.01 per million Btu in October, November and December, respectively, compared with $2.98, $2.71 and $2.52 in the corresponding periods of 2023. Although natural gas prices have witnessed a year-over-year decline, the increase in production is likely to have neutralized the negatives.
Additionally, EQT’s focus on reducing operating expenses by lowering upstream lease operating expenses (LOE) and general and administrative costs (G&A) is likely to have aided its profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model indicates an earnings beat for EQT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: EQT’s Earnings ESP is +7.44%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
