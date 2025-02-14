Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Legget & Platt (LEG) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Legget & Platt (LEG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, down 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +2.16%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Legget & Platt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Change in Organic Sales - Bedding Products: -6% compared to the -9.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products: -5% compared to the -5.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Change in Organic Sales - Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: -4% versus -6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Change in Organic Sales: -5% compared to the -7.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: $332.50 million compared to the $327.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.
  • Trade sales- Specialized Products: $303.70 million compared to the $299.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
  • Trade sales- Bedding Products: $420.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $407.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
  • EBIT- Bedding Products: $1.60 million versus $25.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBIT- Specialized Products: $25.40 million compared to the $17.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Specialized Products: $30.40 million compared to the $26.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Bedding Products: $8.20 million compared to the $11.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Furniture, Flooring & Textile ProductsC: $16.90 million versus $19.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Legget & Platt have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

