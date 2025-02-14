We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $5.03 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.35%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 19.40% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Walmart Inc (WMT - Free Report) accounts for about 3.84% of total assets, followed by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN - Free Report) and Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 23.27% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RWL seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Large Cap Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed by using a rules-based methodology that re-weights the constituent securities of the S&P 500 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the parent index- subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.
The ETF has gained about 5.78% so far this year and is up roughly 20.61% in the last one year (as of 02/14/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $88.24 and $104.10.
The ETF has a beta of 0.96 and standard deviation of 14.84% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 504 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWL is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $67.92 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $136.06 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.