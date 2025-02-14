Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Read MoreHide Full Article

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/22/2000.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $35.89 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.18%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.98%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 23.70% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 8.33% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon Com Inc (AMZN - Free Report) .

The top 10 holdings account for about 29.42% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

IVE seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market. It is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

The ETF has gained about 3.23% so far this year and is up roughly 15.30% in the last one year (as of 02/14/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $176.58 and $206.17.

The ETF has a beta of 0.93 and standard deviation of 14.51% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 406 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares S&P 500 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IVE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $67.92 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $136.06 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - free report >>

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - free report >>

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - free report >>

Published in

dividend etf expenses holdings index market-capitalization