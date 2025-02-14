Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

ETFs & Stocks to Gift Your Valentine This Year

The United States will be showered with love as 56% of its adults are planning to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. About 28% of the population will observe the occasion. Spending would be a total of $27.5 billion (an average of $188.81 per person, up from $185.81 in 2024), per NRF. The amount is up from last year’s $25.8 billion and slightly above the previous record of $27.4 billion set in 2020. 

Naturally, the day of love will translate into a great day for business. But exchanging chocolates, greeting cards, flowers, and precious metals as gifts may seem clichéd to some people lately. Instead, impress your loved one in a unique way with stocks of companies that are likely to do good business this Valentine’s Day.

Let’s dive a little deeper.

Candies, Cards & Flowers Continue to Remain Age-Old Gift

About 56% of consumers are planning to buy candies, followed by greeting cards (40%) and flowers (40%). Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Simply Good Foods (SMP - Free Report) L) is likely to be one of the best bets this year. When it comes to ETF investing, companies within First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG - Free Report) and Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ - Free Report) should do good business on this day of love.

Gifting Precious Metals Is Ageless

Gifting jewelry this Valentine’s Day has become more popular than ever before. About 22% of the population plans to spend on jewelry. Total spending on jewelry could touch a high of $6.5 billion, per NRF. Forget gifting precious metal in physical form, gift gold bullion ETF SPDR Gold Shares (GLD - Free Report) . It is up about 9% this year. Gold is considered to be a safe haven and may gain strength if stock volatility persists.

Gifting an Experience: An Emerging Trend

About 35% of people are planning an evening out and are likely to spend about $5.4 billion. In this regard, restaurant ETF AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ - Free Report) and experience ETFs like Amplify Travel Tech ETF (AWAY - Free Report)  should benefit. As far as stocks are concerned, Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) players Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG)and Darden Restaurants (DRI - Free Report) are good bets.

Shopping Online: The Latest Fad

About 38% of consumers are planning to buy their Valentine’s gifts online this year. ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN - Free Report) ) is a beneficiary of the trend. With all the celebrations around, who can forget Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , a hot destination for online shopping?

Dollar Store: A Winner Too?

Visiting department stores (34%) and discount stores (29%) would also remain in trend. Consumers will look for sales and promotions while celebrating Valentine’s Day this year. Several discount retailers like Zacks Rank #2 Costco (COST - Free Report) may win from the trend and make VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH - Free Report) a gainer.


