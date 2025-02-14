See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Invesco Comstock Y(ACSDX - Free Report) has a 0.54% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. ACSDX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 14.1% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Retirement(TRSEX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. TRSEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With five-year annualized performance of 12.13%, expense ratio of 0.66% and management fee of 0.4%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Dreyfus Equity Income Y(DQIYX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. DQIYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. DQIYX has an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 14.14% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.