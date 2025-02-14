Maximus, Inc. ( MMS Quick Quote MMS - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Currently, Maximus carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ( BR ) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
BR's adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
ADP's earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Image: Bigstock
Maximus' Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Maximus, Inc. (MMS) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and increased 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.4 billion topped the consensus mark by 7% and rose 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Currently, Maximus carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Earnings Snapshot
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.