Are Investors Undervaluing Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TAK's P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.28. Over the past year, TAK's P/B has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.90.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TAK has a P/S ratio of 1.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.75.
Finally, we should also recognize that TAK has a P/CF ratio of 6.75. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.87. Over the past 52 weeks, TAK's P/CF has been as high as 7.10 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 6.35.
If you're looking for another solid Medical - Drugs value stock, take a look at USANA Health Sciences (USNA - Free Report) . USNA is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
USANA Health Sciences is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.80. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 53.24 and average PEG ratio of 2.14.
USNA's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 18.54 and as low as 9.65, with a median of 15.30, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.54 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.28, all within the past year.
USANA Health Sciences also has a P/B ratio of 1.09 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.28. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.01, as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.50.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. and USANA Health Sciences strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TAK and USNA look like an impressive value stock at the moment.