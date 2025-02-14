We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Sandvik (SDVKY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Sandvik AB (SDVKY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Sandvik AB is one of 201 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sandvik AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SDVKY's full-year earnings has moved 66.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that SDVKY has returned about 24.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 1.3% on average. This shows that Sandvik AB is outperforming its peers so far this year.
UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.4%.
For UniFirst, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Sandvik AB belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.7% so far this year, so SDVKY is performing better in this area.
In contrast, UniFirst falls under the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.3%.
Sandvik AB and UniFirst could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.