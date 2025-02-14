We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Digital Turbine (APPS) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Digital Turbine is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Digital Turbine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS' full-year earnings has moved 76.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, APPS has moved about 285.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Digital Turbine is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.1%.
Over the past three months, ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 39.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Digital Turbine belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 150 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.6% this year, meaning that APPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #135. The industry has moved +2.5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Digital Turbine and ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.