We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 265 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTH's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, LTH has moved about 46.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Mattel (MAT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.6%.
Over the past three months, Mattel's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.3% this year, meaning that LTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Mattel belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #12. The industry has moved +14.3% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. and Mattel as they could maintain their solid performance.