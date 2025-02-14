We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Buy Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) After Golden Cross?
Portillo's Inc. (PTLO - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PTLO's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."
A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
Shares of PTLO have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 31.2%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that PTLO could be poised for a breakout.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider PTLO's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 5 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.
Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PTLO for more gains in the near future.