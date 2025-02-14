See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
RJF vs. SCHW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Financial - Investment Bank sector have probably already heard of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Currently, both Raymond James Financial, Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
RJF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.42, while SCHW has a forward P/E of 19.34. We also note that RJF has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99.
Another notable valuation metric for RJF is its P/B ratio of 2.77. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SCHW has a P/B of 3.82.
Based on these metrics and many more, RJF holds a Value grade of B, while SCHW has a Value grade of C.
Both RJF and SCHW are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that RJF is the superior value option right now.