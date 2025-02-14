See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
VIRT vs. AXP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Financial - Miscellaneous Services sector have probably already heard of Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) and American Express (AXP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Virtu Financial has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while American Express has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This means that VIRT's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
VIRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.99, while AXP has a forward P/E of 20.07. We also note that VIRT has a PEG ratio of 1.20. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46.
Another notable valuation metric for VIRT is its P/B ratio of 3.83. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AXP has a P/B of 7.16.
Based on these metrics and many more, VIRT holds a Value grade of B, while AXP has a Value grade of C.
VIRT stands above AXP thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that VIRT is the superior value option right now.