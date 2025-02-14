Back to top

Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Penske Automotive in Focus

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Penske Automotive (PAG - Free Report) is a Retail-Wholesale stock that has seen a price change of 15.38% so far this year. The auto dealership chain is paying out a dividend of $1.19 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.71% compared to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry's yield of 0.2% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.54%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4.76 is up 16.4% from last year. Penske Automotive has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 26.65%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Penske's current payout ratio is 31%. This means it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for PAG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $13.86 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.87%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PAG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


