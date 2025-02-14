We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) standing at $432.69, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 25.9% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 15.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.50, indicating a 92.31% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $205.27 million, up 35.95% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.46% downward. Duolingo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Duolingo, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 141.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.73 of its industry.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.