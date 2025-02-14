We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) closed at $8.46, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.41%.
The the stock of company has risen by 7.35% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 18, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $260.11 million, down 4.94% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.56% lower. Bumble Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.36, which means Bumble Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.