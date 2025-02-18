See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
MFS Blended Research Growth Eq R6(BRWVX - Free Report) : 0.42% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. BRWVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. BRWVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 18.11%.
American Funds Fundamental Investors R5(RFNFX - Free Report) : 0.32% expense ratio and 0.24% management fee. RFNFX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 14.03% over the last five years, RFNFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Victory RS Global Growth R(RGGKX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. RGGKX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 12.41% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.