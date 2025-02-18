Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Have you been paying attention to shares of Telephone & Data Systems (TDS - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $39.54 in the previous session. Telephone & Data Systems has gained 15.8% since the start of the year compared to the 1.6% move for the Zacks Utilities sector and the 15.8% return for the Zacks Wireline - National industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 1, 2024, TDS reported EPS of $0.01 versus consensus estimate of $-0.14.

For the current fiscal year, TDS is expected to post earnings of -$0.20 per share on $4.95 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn -$0.15 per share on $4.77 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 81.27% and -3.6%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

TDS may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

TDS has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, TDS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if TDS fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though TDS shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings-surprise price-change style-scores valuation