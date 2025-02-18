We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Appian (APPN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Appian (APPN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.01 per share, indicating a decline of 116.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $164.07 million, representing an increase of 12.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Appian metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional services' to come in at $30.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscriptions' will likely reach $133.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Subscriptions- Term license subscriptions' should arrive at $28.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Subscriptions- Maintenance and support' will reach $8.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Subscriptions- Cloud subscriptions' will reach $96.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.
