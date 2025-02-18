Back to top

Curious about Appian (APPN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Appian (APPN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.01 per share, indicating a decline of 116.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $164.07 million, representing an increase of 12.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Appian metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional services' to come in at $30.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscriptions' will likely reach $133.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Subscriptions- Term license subscriptions' should arrive at $28.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Subscriptions- Maintenance and support' will reach $8.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Subscriptions- Cloud subscriptions' will reach $96.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Appian shares have witnessed a change of -3.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APPN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.


