Seeking Clues to Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs (CHDN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. Revenues are expected to be $616.24 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Churchill Downs metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gaming' should come in at $253.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- TwinSpires' should arrive at $102.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Live and Historical Racing' to come in at $257.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming' will reach $118.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- TwinSpires' at $36.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing' to reach $103.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88.90 million in the same quarter last year.

