We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs (CHDN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. Revenues are expected to be $616.24 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Churchill Downs metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gaming' should come in at $253.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- TwinSpires' should arrive at $102.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Live and Historical Racing' to come in at $257.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming' will reach $118.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.40 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- TwinSpires' at $36.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.90 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing' to reach $103.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88.90 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Churchill Downs here>>>
Shares of Churchill Downs have demonstrated returns of -3.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHDN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>