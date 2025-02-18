We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $603.98 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.1%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Park Hotels & Resorts metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rooms' at $361.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -9% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ancillary hotel' should come in at $56.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Food and beverage' stands at $162.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other' of $21.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Comparable RevPAR Growth' to reach -3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.1%.
Analysts expect 'Occupancy Rate' to come in at 70.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 71%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $65.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $94 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Park Hotels & Resorts here>>>
Over the past month, Park Hotels & Resorts shares have recorded returns of -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>