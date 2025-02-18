Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gear Up for U.S. Cellular (USM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analysts on Wall Street project that United States Cellular (USM - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 162.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $944.89 million, declining 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain U.S. Cellular metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Service' will reach $739.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net operating revenues- Service- Retail' reaching $664.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Equipment sales' should arrive at $205.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Customers -Total (Total connections)' at 4.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.56 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross additions - Retail Connections - Postpaid' will reach 116.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 129 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Cellular here>>>

Over the past month, shares of U.S. Cellular have returned +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, USM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United States Cellular Corporation (USM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview