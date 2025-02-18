We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for U.S. Cellular (USM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that United States Cellular (USM - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 162.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $944.89 million, declining 5.5% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain U.S. Cellular metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Service' will reach $739.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net operating revenues- Service- Retail' reaching $664.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Equipment sales' should arrive at $205.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.1% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Customers -Total (Total connections)' at 4.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.56 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross additions - Retail Connections - Postpaid' will reach 116.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 129 million.
Over the past month, shares of U.S. Cellular have returned +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, USM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.