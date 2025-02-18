We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to RE/MAX (RMAX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect RE/MAX (RMAX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $75.73 million, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some RE/MAX metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marketing Funds fees' will reach $19.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Continuing franchise fees' will reach $30.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue' should come in at $5.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Broker fees' to come in at $11.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Agent Count - Outside U.S. and Canada Total' should arrive at 69,085. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64,536 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Agent Count - Total' reaching 146,114. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 144,835.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Agent Count - U.S. Total' at 51,643. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 55,131 in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Agent Count - Canada - Independent Regions' will likely reach 5,010. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,898 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Agent Count - U.S. - Company-Owned Regions' stands at 45,373. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 48,401.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Agent Count - U.S. - Independent Regions' will reach 6,270. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,730.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Agent Count - Canada - Company-Owned Regions' of 20,376. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20,270 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Agent Count - Canada Total' to reach 25,386. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25,168.
View all Key Company Metrics for RE/MAX here>>>
Over the past month, RE/MAX shares have recorded returns of +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RMAX will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>