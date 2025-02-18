Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Countdown to Insmed (INSM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insmed (INSM - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $1.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $103.02 million, exhibiting an increase of 23.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Insmed metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Japan' will likely reach $30.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +46.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe and rest of world' should arrive at $5.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S.' will reach $67.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.4% from the prior-year quarter.

View all Key Company Metrics for Insmed here>>>

Insmed shares have witnessed a change of +9.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INSM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Insmed, Inc. (INSM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview