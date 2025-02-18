We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Insmed (INSM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Insmed (INSM - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $1.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $103.02 million, exhibiting an increase of 23.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Insmed metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Japan' will likely reach $30.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +46.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe and rest of world' should arrive at $5.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S.' will reach $67.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Insmed shares have witnessed a change of +9.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INSM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>