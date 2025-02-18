We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Clearwater Analytics (CWAN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Clearwater Analytics (CWAN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $120.43 million, increasing 21.6% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Clearwater Analytics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total ARR' should arrive at $481.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $379.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Clients' will reach 1,466. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,349.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue retention rate' will reach 112.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 107%.
