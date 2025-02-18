We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to BigCommerce (BIGC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that BigCommerce (BIGC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 33.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $86.75 million, increasing 3.1% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BigCommerce metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Partner and services' reaching $23.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription solutions' will reach $62.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Annual Revenue Run-rate (ARR)' stands at $351.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $336.50 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for BigCommerce here>>>
Shares of BigCommerce have experienced a change of +13.5% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BIGC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>