Seeking Clues to BigCommerce (BIGC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that BigCommerce (BIGC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 33.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $86.75 million, increasing 3.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BigCommerce metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Partner and services' reaching $23.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription solutions' will reach $62.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Annual Revenue Run-rate (ARR)' stands at $351.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $336.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of BigCommerce have experienced a change of +13.5% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BIGC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


