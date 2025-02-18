We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $692.19 million, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Americold Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services' will reach $630.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Third-party managed services' will reach $9.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services' reaching $353.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage' at $277.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Transportation services' to come in at $51.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $90.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $94.10 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Americold Realty Trust here>>>
Over the past month, Americold Realty Trust shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), COLD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.