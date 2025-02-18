We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Frontdoor (FTDR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Frontdoor is a member of our Construction group, which includes 87 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Frontdoor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTDR's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, FTDR has gained about 8.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 1.4% on average. As we can see, Frontdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) . The stock is up 3.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Frontdoor is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.3% this year, meaning that FTDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, M-tron Industries, Inc. belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved -10.4% year to date.
Frontdoor and M-tron Industries, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.