See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging IREN Limited (IREN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is IREN Limited (IREN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
IREN Limited is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 247 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IREN Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, IREN has gained about 32.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 4.1% on average. This means that IREN Limited is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, NextDecade (NEXT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.3%.
Over the past three months, NextDecade's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, IREN Limited belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.9% so far this year, so IREN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
NextDecade, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #18. The industry has moved +3.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to IREN Limited and NextDecade as they could maintain their solid performance.