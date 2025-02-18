We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 265 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 0% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 18.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 8.7%. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.3%.
For Peloton, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.1% so far this year, so BJ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Peloton, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #137. The industry has moved +10% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to BJ's Wholesale Club and Peloton as they could maintain their solid performance.