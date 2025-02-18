See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Carpenter Technology is one of 232 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carpenter Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS' full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CRS has returned 11% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 8.6%. This shows that Carpenter Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fortuna Mining (FSM - Free Report) . The stock is up 20.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Fortuna Mining's current year EPS has increased 34.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Carpenter Technology is a member of the Steel - Speciality industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.9% this year, meaning that CRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Fortuna Mining falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 59 stocks and is ranked #153. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.3%.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Carpenter Technology and Fortuna Mining. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.