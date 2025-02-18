We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CMTL Unveils Leading Edge Communication Solution: Stock to Gain?
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL - Free Report) recently introduced the Multipath Radio (MPR) Platform, a high-data-rate over-the-horizon integrated radio engineered to provide consistent, reliable communications in various challenging environments and remote locations. The solution has demonstrated its capabilities in multiple operations conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Consistent communication is a vital element for defense, disaster management applications and commercial operators working in challenging environments. However, traditional communication systems often fail to match the stringent communication criteria for such use cases. In various environments, radio signals travel through multiple paths before reaching the receiver. This multipath propagation disrupts signal integrity, leading to loss of connectivity. Large, power intensive setup and complex operations of legacy BLOS (Beyond-Line-of-Sight) systems often make it difficult to install them in remote locations.
CMTL’s latest MPR platform effectively addresses these issues. Its diverse antenna support, multimode functionality and advanced signal processing capability overcome the limitations of traditional radios. The solution effectively supports line-of-sight, obstructed-line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight situations. Its adaptive coding and modulation, advanced forward error correction and unique techniques ensure multipath mitigation, eliminating the issues related to signal degradation.
Its distinct features efficiently support real-time data connectivity over the horizon up to 150 miles. Its flexible, low size, weight and power design allow for rapid deployment and ease of use. The solution’s software-defined feature allows for greater adaptability with advanced systems. The cutting-edge features can significantly bolster situational awareness and facilitate informed decision-making in military and disaster response operations.
Will This Product Launch Drive CMTL’s Share Performance?
Demand for resilient and dependable communication systems is rapidly increasing among first responders, defense entities and various commercial operators. CMTL is placing a strong emphasis on innovation to augment its multi-path radio technology and capitalize on this emerging market trend. This bodes well for long-term growth. However, intensifying competition in the wireless equipment market and various operational challenges are affecting CMTL’s profitability.
CMTL’s Stock Price Movement
Shares of Comtech have declined 69.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 28.4%.
CMTL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Comtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present.
In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.
InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%, trailing four quarters.
It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ZG delivered an earnings surprise of 7.07%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company is witnessing solid momentum in rental revenues, driven by growth in multi and single-family listings, which is a positive factor.