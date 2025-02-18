See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
BELFB vs. GRMN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are likely familiar with Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) and Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Bel Fuse and Garmin are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
BELFB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.57, while GRMN has a forward P/E of 27.40. We also note that BELFB has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27.
Another notable valuation metric for BELFB is its P/B ratio of 2.81. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GRMN has a P/B of 5.44.
Based on these metrics and many more, BELFB holds a Value grade of A, while GRMN has a Value grade of C.
Both BELFB and GRMN are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BELFB is the superior value option right now.