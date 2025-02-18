We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Vimeo to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, after market close.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 500%.
VMEO’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vimeo’s revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $100.6 million, implying a 4.7% year-over-year decrease.
The consensus estimate for revenues from Self-Serve and Add-Ons is pegged at $64.7 million, suggesting a 9.1% decline from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Vimeo Enterprise is pegged at $22.9 million, implying 35.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for revenues from Other, primarily over-the-top video monetization solutions, is pegged at $13.1 million, suggesting a 25.5% decline on a year-over-year basis.
The consensus estimate for the quarter’s bottom line is 3 cents per share, hinting at a 40% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The decline in revenues is expected to have affected the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About Vimeo
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VMEO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Vimeo currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
V2X, Inc. (VVX - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.14, suggesting a 6.6% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 13.4%.
VVX carries an Earnings ESP of +4.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 24.
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $965 million, indicating growth of 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 14 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 15 cents per share. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 34.6%.
OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27.