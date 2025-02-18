Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (
FNK Quick Quote FNK - Free Report) made its debut on 04/19/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors, and has been able to amass over $228.02 million, which makes it one of the smaller ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Value. FNK, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value Index.
The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Value Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.70% for this ETF, which makes it the most expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.61%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 22.10% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Energy round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, New Fortress Energy Inc. (
NFE Quick Quote NFE - Free Report) accounts for about 1.25% of the fund's total assets, followed by Urban Outfitters, Inc. ( URBN Quick Quote URBN - Free Report) and Expand Energy Corporation ( EXE Quick Quote EXE - Free Report) .
FNK's top 10 holdings account for about 9.01% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FNK has added roughly 1.45%, and it's up approximately 9.95% in the last one year (as of 02/18/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $49.88 and $58.28.
FNK has a beta of 1.27 and standard deviation of 21.65% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 226 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) tracks Russell MidCap Value Index and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index. IShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.72 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $17.80 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
