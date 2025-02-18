We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is the New Tesla vs. Ford ETF ELON a Game-Changer for Investors?
Defiance ETFs launched a new ETF — Battleshares TSLA vs F ETF (ELON) – which seeks to capture the battle between innovation and tradition in the automotive industry. It offers unique investment opportunities and is the first of its kind. It pairs bullish bets on innovative companies with bearish ones on their traditional industry counterparts.
ELON in Focus
Battleshares TSLA vs. F ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation. It is designed to capitalize on the competitive dynamics within the automobile industry by taking targeted positions in two specific companies, one which the advisor views as a new leader in this industry —Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) — and one which the advisor views as a legacy leader in this industry — Ford Motor (F - Free Report) (read: Tesla Misses on Q4 Earnings, Vows to Return to Growth: ETFs to Buy).
The new ETF employs a unique investment strategy by establishing a leveraged long position in Tesla, offering investors 200% of the stock's upside while simultaneously holding a short position in Ford, targeting around 100% of the fund's net assets. This means that ELON will benefit if TSLA’s share price outperforms F’s share price after considering the effects of leverage.
The new ETF comes with a hefty expense ratio of 1.29%.
How Will It Fit in a Portfolio?
The ETF could be an intriguing choice for investors seeking exposure to the ongoing transformation within the automotive sector, aiming to benefit from the divergence between innovation and tradition. The ETF's long/short structure is particularly suited for investors who are bullish on Tesla's growth prospects and bearish on Ford's performance. This positioning allows potential gains from Tesla's upward momentum while hedging against potential declines in traditional automakers like Ford.
However, it's essential to recognize that ELON's leveraged positions amplify both potential gains and losses, introducing a higher level of risk and volatility. Therefore, this ETF may be more appropriate for investors with a higher risk tolerance and a strong conviction in the underlying investment thesis. Additionally, due to its concentrated exposure, ELON should be considered as a complement to a well-diversified portfolio rather than a core holding (read: 5 Leveraged ETFs That Witnessed Double-Digit Gains in January).
ETF Competition
The concept of pairing long positions in innovative companies with short positions in their traditional counterparts is relatively novel in the ETF space. While there are existing leveraged single-stock ETFs that allow investors to bet on individual companies' stock movements, ELON is among the first to combine two different stocks with opposing directional bets within a single product. This innovative approach sets it apart from traditional ETFs that focus solely on long positions or broader market indices.
Defiance ETFs has indicated plans to expand the Battleshares lineup with similar pairings, potentially including matchups like NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) vs. Intel (INTC), Coinbase (COIN - Free Report) vs. Wells Fargo (WFC) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) vs. Macy's (M). These forthcoming ETFs aim to provide investors with opportunities to capitalize on competitive market dynamics across various industries.
Bottom Line
The launch of ELON ETF offers a unique investment vehicle for those looking to engage in the evolving competition between disruptive innovators and established industry players.