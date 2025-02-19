We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Investors Buy Roku or Twilio Stock After Q4 Earnings?
As we progress through February, investors may notice that Roku (ROKU - Free Report) and Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) have been two of the hottest stocks so far this year.
Year to date, ROKU has soared over +30%, with TWLO up +14%. That said, let’s see if it’s still time to buy Roku or Twilio stock after releasing their Q4 results last Thursday.
Roku’s Q4 Review
As the leading TV streaming platform provider in North America, Roku’s Q4 sales increased 22% year over year to $1.2 billion versus $984.43 million in the prior year quarter. Surpassing Q4 sales estimates of $1.14 billion, Roku has exceeded top-line expectations for 10 consecutive quarters.
More importantly, Roku posted a much narrower-than-expected loss of -$0.24 a share, with the Zacks EPS Consensus calling for an adjusted loss of -$0.44. This was also a sharp increase from an adjusted loss of -$0.55 a share in Q4 2023. Roku has beaten earnings expectations for five straight quarters, with the company edging closer to profitability after going public in 2017.
Twilio’s Q4 Review
Allowing developers to operate real-time communications within software applications, Twilio’s Q4 sales were up 11% YoY to $1.19 billion compared to $1.07 billion in the comparative quarter. Slightly edging Q4 sales estimates, Twilio has beaten its top-line expectations in every quarter since the company went public in 2016.
However, Q4 EPS of $1.00 did miss expectations of $1.02 despite spiking 16% from $0.86 a share in the prior period. Still, Twilio has exceeded earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports with an average EPS surprise of 17.79%.
Roku & Twilio’s Full-Year Results
Rounding out fiscal 2024, Roku’s total sales spiked 18% to $4.11 billion from $3.48 billion in 2023. Annual earnings were at a loss of -$0.89 per share from -$5.02 in 2023.
Pivoting to Twilio, total sales rose 7% to $4.45 billion. Twilio’s annual earnings soared 50% to $3.67 per share from EPS of $2.45 in 2023.
Tracking Roku & Twilio’s Outlook
Offering revenue guidance for FY25, Roku expects its total sales to increase 12% this year to $4.61 billion. Based on Zacks estimates, Roku’s sales are projected to expand another 13% in FY26 to $5.22 billion. Roku also expects its total gross profit to be $2 billion this year with adjusted EBITDA projected at $350 million.
Notably, Roku aims to achieve positive operating margins by 2026, with Zacks projections calling for EPS of $0.10 next year, and FY25 earnings currently projected at an adjusted loss of -$0.80. Reassuringly, FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates are nicely up in the last 30 days.
As for Twilio, it offered guidance for the first quarter, with Q1 sales expected at $1.13-$1.14 billion, which would reflect 8% to 9% growth. Twilio expects Q1 EPS in the range of $0.88-$0.93 from $0.80 a share in the comparative quarter. Twilio forecasts total sales to increase by 7%-8% in FY25, with the current Zacks Consensus at $4.78 billion or 7% growth. Zacks projections call for Twilio’s sales to increase another 7% in FY26 to $5.13 billion.
For Q1, Twilio expects non-GAAP net income from operations to be $180 million-$190 million, with full-year expectations of $825 million-$850 million. These forecasts translate to the current Zacks Consensus calling for Twilio’s EPS to expand 18% this year to $4.33. Even better, FY26 EPS is projected to rise another 14% to $4.94. While FY25 EPS estimates are slightly down in the last month, FY26 EPS estimates have risen 8%.
Bottom Line
Roku and Twilio’s expansion have remained compelling, with both stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. Although their operating efficiency will need to be monitored, positive earnings estimate revisions for FY26 could extend the rally in ROKU and TWLO.