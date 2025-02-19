We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY - Free Report) reported $326.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +6.52%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily production - Total: 93,096 BOE/D compared to the 92,864.74 BOE/D average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average sales prices - Natural gas: $1.85 compared to the $1.91 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average daily production - Oil: 38,821 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 39,054.07 BBL/D.
- Average daily production - Natural gas liquids: 26,428 BBL/D versus 25,730.78 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average daily production - Natural Gas: 167,079 Mcf/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 167,877.8 Mcf/D.
- Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids: $21.27 versus $19.95 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average sales prices - Oil: $69.01 versus $70.10 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Production: 8,565 Mboe compared to the 8,534.15 Mboe average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Natural gas: $28.41 million compared to the $30.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Natural gas liquids: $51.72 million versus $45.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.
- Revenues- Oil: $246.48 million compared to the $257.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.