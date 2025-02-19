We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Live Nation Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.1%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Q4 Estimates of LYV
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter loss has widened to $1.19 per share from $1.18 in the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.22. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $5.54 billion, indicating a 5.1% year-over-year decline.
Factors to Note Ahead of LYV’s Q4 Results
Live Nation is anticipated to have experienced a year-over-year decrease in fourth-quarter revenues, owing to dismal Concerts revenues. However, strong ticket sales, robust sponsorship growth and a rise in average per-fan spending are likely to have positively aided the company’s results. The company continues to expand the industry’s infrastructure with music-focused venues to support artists and meet untapped fan demand globally.
For fourth-quarter 2024, our model predicts Concerts revenues to have decreased 8.3% year over year to $4.47 billion. However, we expect Sponsorship and Advertising as well as Ticketing revenues to have increased 9.4% and 3%, respectively, year over year to $279.5 million and $762.1 million.
However, increased labor-hiring costs, artist activation costs and other operational expenses are likely to have hurt LYV’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported. The company is cautious of cost overruns related to the development and expansion of live music venues.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils for LYV
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Live Nation this time around. Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
LYV’s Earnings ESP: LYV has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% at present.
LYV’s Zacks Rank: LYV currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.
Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this time around.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
LTH is expected to register a 10.5% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported earnings beats in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with an average surprise of 46.2%.
Amer Sports, Inc. (AS - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
AS reported earnings beats in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with an average surprise of 120.4%.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2. FUN’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 118.8%.